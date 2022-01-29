 Skip to Content
How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on January 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Flyers games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Philadelphia and Los Angeles, you can stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports West≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports West≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports Philadelphia----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Kings vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Philadelphia hosts Los Angeles on 6-game home slide

Los Angeles Kings (22-16-6, third in the Pacific) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (13-22-8, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts Los Angeles looking to end its six-game home skid.

The Flyers are 6-10-4 at home. Philadelphia is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 30.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

The Kings are 9-6-4 on the road. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference shooting 35.3 shots per game while averaging 2.8 goals.

In their last meeting on Jan. 1, Los Angeles won 6-3. Viktor Arvidsson scored two goals for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers with a plus-seven in 43 games this season. Scott Laughton has 6 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Adrian Kempe leads the Kings with 18 goals and has 26 points. Trevor Moore has nine assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 0-8-2, averaging two goals, 3.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and eight penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Wade Allison: out (knee), Patrick Brown: out (knee).

Kings: None listed.

