How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on March 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Minnesota Wild

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Flyers games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Philadelphia and Minneapolis, you can stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports North≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports North≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports Philadelphia----
Bally Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

Minnesota Wild vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Minnesota takes on Philadelphia, looks to stop 4-game skid

Minnesota Wild (31-17-3, third in the Central) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (16-27-10, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers +180, Wild -224

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota is looking to stop its four-game slide with a victory over Philadelphia.

The Flyers are 9-14-5 on their home ice. Philadelphia averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Zack MacEwen leads the team serving 63 total minutes.

The Wild are 15-12-2 on the road. Minnesota ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 32.4 shots per game and is averaging 3.7 goals.

The teams face off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers with 18 goals and has 39 points. Scott Laughton has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 64 points, scoring 24 goals and collecting 40 assists. Kevin Fiala has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Wild: 3-7-0, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Wild: Jordan Greenway: day to day (upper-body).

