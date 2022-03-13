 Skip to Content
How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on March 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Philadelphia, you can stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Philadelphia----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Montreal visits Philadelphia for conference battle

Montreal Canadiens (15-35-8, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (18-30-10, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -146, Canadiens +124; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia faces Montreal in Eastern Conference play.

The Flyers are 6-21-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia averages 8.8 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. Zack MacEwen leads the team serving 75 total minutes.

The Canadiens are 8-20-2 in Eastern Conference play. Montreal averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Eastern Conference. Michael Pezzetta leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Dec. 16, Montreal won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers with 21 goals and has 44 points. Travis Konecny has two goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Nicholas Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 41 points, scoring 14 goals and registering 27 assists. Cole Caufield has eight assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Canadiens: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and nine penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Scott Laughton: day to day (head).

Canadiens: Christian Dvorak: out (upper body), David Savard: out (ankle).

