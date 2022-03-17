How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on March 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Nashville Predators

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Flyers games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Philadelphia and Nashville, you can stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Nashville Predators vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Philadelphia faces Nashville, aims to stop 3-game skid

Nashville Predators (35-21-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (18-30-11, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia is looking to break its three-game skid with a win against Nashville.

The Flyers have gone 11-15-6 in home games. Philadelphia scores 2.5 goals per game, the fewest in the league. Cam Atkinson leads them with 22 total goals.

The Predators are 17-10-4 on the road. Nashville ranks sixth in the Western Conference recording 8.8 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.6 assists.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 25 assists and has 35 points this season. Atkinson has five goals over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 31 goals and has 55 points. Matt Duchene has eight goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 3-5-2, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Predators: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, seven assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Scott Laughton: day to day (head).

Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Mark Borowiecki: day to day (lower body).