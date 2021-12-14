How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on December 14, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV and YouTube TV. While in New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Philadelphia and New York, you can stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 14-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: New Jersey visits Philadelphia, looks to break road losing streak

By The Associated Press

New Jersey Devils (10-11-5, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (10-12-4, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -141, Devils +118; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey visits Philadelphia looking to stop its four-game road skid.

The Flyers are 2-4-1 against Metropolitan opponents. Philadelphia is 10th in the Eastern Conference with 31.0 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

The Devils are 7-4-3 in Eastern Conference play. New Jersey ranks 22nd in the Eastern Conference with 31.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

New Jersey took down Philadelphia 3-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude Giroux has 23 total points for the Flyers, 10 goals and 13 assists. Travis Konecny has 6 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with 16 total assists and has 24 points. Andreas Johnsson has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 2-7-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

Devils: 2-6-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Derick Brassard: day to day (undisclosed).

Devils: None listed.