How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on October 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Flyers face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils

In Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $9.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of New Jersey and Philadelphia, you can also stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils, and over 1,050 out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Hulu Originals + 32 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Flyers host the Devils to begin season

By The Associated Press

New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the New Jersey Devils for the season opener.

Philadelphia had a 25-46-11 record overall and went 8-14-4 in Metropolitan Division play last season. The Flyers had a 12.6% power play success rate last season, scoring 30 goals on 239 chances.

New Jersey had a 27-46-9 record overall while going 9-14-3 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division last season. The Devils scored 34 power-play goals last season on 225 chances for a 15.1% success rate.

INJURIES: Flyers: Bobby Brink: out (hip), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), Patrick Brown: out (back), Sean Couturier: out (back), Joel Farabee: out (back).

Devils: Jack Hughes: out (knee), Mackenzie Blackwood: out (left heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: out (hand), Miles Wood: out (hip), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

Devils Season Preview

