How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on November 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+ and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV and YouTube TV. While in New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Philadelphia and New York, you can stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Islanders face the Flyers on 8-game skid

By The Associated Press

New York Islanders (5-10-2, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (8-8-4, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York looks to break its eight-game losing streak when the Islanders play Philadelphia.

The Flyers are 2-2-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan. Philadelphia ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 30.9 shots per game and is averaging 2.4 goals.

The Islanders are 0-4-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan. New York is last in the Eastern Conference recording 29.1 shots per game.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude Giroux leads the Flyers with 10 assists and has 17 points this season. Ivan Provorov has 6 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with nine goals and has 11 points. Kyle Palmieri has one goal and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 2-6-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 2.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Islanders: 2-8-0, averaging 1.5 goals, 2.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Ryan Ellis: out (lower-body), Derick Brassard: day to day (lower body).

Islanders: Brock Nelson: out (lower body), Josh Bailey: day to day (health protocols).