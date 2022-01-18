How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on January 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders

In Philadelphia, New York, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

Even if you live outside of Philadelphia and New York, you can stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Sign Up of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Philadelphia hosts New York, looks to break home losing streak

New York Islanders (12-13-6, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (13-18-7, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers +107, Islanders -128; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia plays New York looking to break its three-game home slide.

The Flyers are 3-7-1 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. Zack MacEwen leads the team serving 36 total minutes.

The Islanders are 3-5-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan. New York averages 10.5 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Eastern Conference. Zdeno Chara leads the team serving 57 total minutes.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derick Brassard leads the Flyers with a plus-seven in 19 games this season. Joel Farabee has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Adam Pelech leads the Islanders with a plus-six in 27 games this season. Mathew Barzal has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 2-6-2, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while allowing 1.9 goals per game with a .942 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Gerald Mayhew: day to day (upper body), Patrick Brown: out (knee).

Islanders: Sebastian Aho: out (covid-19).