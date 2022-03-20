How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on March 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Flyers face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders

When: Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Philadelphia, New York, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Islanders visit the Flyers after Nelson's 3-goal game

New York Islanders (26-24-9, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (19-31-11, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers +118, Islanders -140; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Philadelphia Flyers after Brock Nelson scored three goals in the Islanders’ 4-2 victory over the Stars.

The Flyers are 4-11-4 in division play. Philadelphia scores 2.5 goals per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Cam Atkinson leads them with 23 total goals.

The Islanders are 7-5-2 against the rest of their division. New York is last in the NHL shooting 29.4 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Jan. 25, New York won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atkinson has 47 total points for the Flyers, 23 goals and 24 assists. James van Riemsdyk has three goals over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Nelson leads the Islanders with 27 goals and has 39 points. Anders Lee has nine goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.