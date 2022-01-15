How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on January 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+ and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Philadelphia and New York, you can stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Rangers vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: New York visits Philadelphia after Kreider's 2-goal game

New York Rangers (24-10-4, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (13-16-7, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host New York after Chris Kreider scored two goals in the Rangers’ 3-0 win against the Sharks.

The Flyers are 3-5-1 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Zack MacEwen leads the team serving 36 total minutes.

The Rangers are 15-3-0 against conference opponents. New York averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. Jacob Trouba leads the team serving 59 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Dec. 1, New York won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude Giroux leads the Flyers with 18 assists and has 29 points this season. Cam Atkinson has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Adam Fox leads the Rangers with 32 total assists and has 37 points. Kreider has seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 3-4-3, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Gerald Mayhew: day to day (upper body), Patrick Brown: out (knee), Rasmus Ristolainen: out (covid-19 protocol).

Rangers: Ryan Reaves: out (health and safety protocols), Alexis Lafreniere: out (health protocols), Barclay Goodrow: out (health protocols), Julien Gauthier: out (health protocols).