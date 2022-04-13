How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on April 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Flyers face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers

When: Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: TNT

In Philadelphia, New York, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

New York Rangers vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: New York puts road win streak on the line against Philadelphia

New York Rangers (47-21-6, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (23-39-11, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers +169, Rangers -203; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: New York hits the road against Philadelphia aiming to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Flyers are 7-13-4 in division matchups. Philadelphia is last in the Eastern Conference averaging only 4.2 assists per game. Travis Konecny leads the team with 32 total assists.

The Rangers are 13-8-1 against the rest of their division. New York has scored 223 goals and ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game. Chris Kreider leads the team with 50.

In their last meeting on April 3, Philadelphia won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Konecny leads the Flyers with 32 assists and has 45 points this season. Kevin Hayes has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Kreider leads the Rangers with 50 goals and has 71 points. Artemi Panarin has 15 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 3-7-0, averaging three goals, 4.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 4.4 goals per game with an .875 save percentage.

Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Joel Farabee: day to day (illness), Nick Seeler: out (lower-body).

Rangers: Tyler Motte: out (upper body), Filip Chytil: day to day (upper body).