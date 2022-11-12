How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on November 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Ottawa Senators

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Philadelphia Flyers vs. Ottawa Senators game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Ottawa Senators vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Senators visit the Flyers after Pinto's 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (4-8-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-4-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Flyers -110, Senators -110

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit the Philadelphia Flyers after Shane Pinto’s two-goal game against the New Jersey Devils in the Senators’ 4-3 overtime loss.

Philadelphia is 7-4-2 overall and 4-1-1 at home. The Flyers have a +one scoring differential, with 35 total goals scored and 34 given up.

Ottawa has a 4-8-0 record overall and a 0-4-1 record on the road. The Senators are sixth in the league serving 13.0 penalty minutes per game.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Flyers won 2-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Hayes has two goals and 10 assists for the Flyers. Joel Farabee has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Brady Tkachuk has six goals and 10 assists for the Senators. Pinto has scored six goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.8 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.1 assists, 5.7 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: out (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), James van Riemsdyk: out (finger), Patrick Brown: out (back), Sean Couturier: out (back).

Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Artem Zub: out (upper-body).