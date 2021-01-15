How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers Live Without Cable on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

On Friday, January 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

This month fuboTV added AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, making it the least expensive way to get the channel without cable. You can stream it for $64.99 a month, after a 7-Day Free Trial. For Flyers fans, fuboTV is the least expensive way to stream NBC Sports Philadelphia.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.