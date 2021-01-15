 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers Live Without Cable on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, January 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

This month fuboTV added AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, making it the least expensive way to get the channel without cable. You can stream it for $64.99 a month, after a 7-Day Free Trial. For Flyers fans, fuboTV is the least expensive way to stream NBC Sports Philadelphia.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$30$30$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $84.99-----
NBC Sports Philadelphia----
NHL Network≥ $94.99^
$11		--^
$10		^
$10		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NBC Sports Philadelphia + 30 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NHL Network

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $30

Add-on: $10 Sports Extra
Includes: NHL Network

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NHL Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 31 Top Cable Channels