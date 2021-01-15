How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers Live Without Cable on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile
On Friday, January 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
- When: Friday, January 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
This month fuboTV added AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, making it the least expensive way to get the channel without cable. You can stream it for $64.99 a month, after a 7-Day Free Trial. For Flyers fans, fuboTV is the least expensive way to stream NBC Sports Philadelphia.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$30
|$30
|$64.99
|AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|NHL Network
|≥ $94.99
|^
$11
|-
|-
|^
$10
|^
$10
|-
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NBC Sports Philadelphia + 30 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NHL Network