How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on April 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

When: Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Pittsburgh visits Philadelphia after Malkin's 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (45-23-11, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (24-43-11, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers +212, Penguins -263; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits the Philadelphia Flyers after Evgeni Malkin scored two goals in the Penguins’ 7-2 win against the Red Wings.

The Flyers are 10-30-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Eastern Conference. Zack MacEwen leads the team serving 108 total minutes.

The Penguins are 13-8-3 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh is fifth in the Eastern Conference recording 9.1 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.8 assists.

In their last meeting on Feb. 15, Pittsburgh won 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Sanheim leads the Flyers with a plus-10 in 76 games this season. James van Riemsdyk has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Brian Dumoulin leads the Penguins with a plus-25 in 73 games this season. Jake Guentzel has 16 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 3-7-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .884 save percentage.

Penguins: 4-5-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, three penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Cam York: out (lower-body), Rasmus Ristolainen: out (upper body), Patrick Brown: out (upper-body), Nick Seeler: out (lower-body), Carter Hart: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out (lower-body).

Penguins: Tristan Jarry: out (foot).