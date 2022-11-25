How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on November 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 25, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

In Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Flyers bring 8-game losing streak into matchup with the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers head into a matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins after losing eight in a row.

Philadelphia is 7-6-3 overall with a 1-1-4 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Flyers have given up 48 goals while scoring 41 for a -7 scoring differential.

Pittsburgh is 2-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division and 6-7-3 overall. The Penguins have a 9-2-2 record when scoring at least three goals.

Friday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Flyers won 4-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Hayes has five goals and 14 assists for the Flyers. Joel Farabee has one goal and six assists over the past 10 games.

Sidney Crosby has 10 goals and 17 assists for the Penguins. Jake Guentzel has scored six goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 2-5-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Penguins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Travis Konecny: out (upper-body), Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: out (upper body), Scott Laughton: out (upper-body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), James van Riemsdyk: out (finger), Wade Allison: out (oblique), Sean Couturier: out (back).

Penguins: None listed.