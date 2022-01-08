How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on January 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. San Jose Sharks

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Philadelphia and San Francisco, you can stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Jose Sharks vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Philadelphia takes on San Jose on 4-game losing streak

San Jose Sharks (18-16-1, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (13-15-6, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia aims to end its four-game losing streak when the Flyers take on San Jose.

The Flyers are 6-7-2 on their home ice. Philadelphia averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Travis Konecny leads the team serving 34 total minutes.

The Sharks are 9-9-0 on the road. San Jose ranks 17th in the Western Conference with 29.3 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

In their last matchup on Dec. 30, San Jose won 3-2. Tomas Hertl recorded a team-high 2 points for the Sharks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers with 14 goals and has 25 points. Claude Giroux has 8 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Timo Meier has 36 total points while scoring 14 goals and totaling 22 assists for the Sharks. Hertl has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, four penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Gerald Mayhew: day to day (upper body), Jackson Cates: out (health protocols), Nick Seeler: out (health protocols), Travis Sanheim: out (health protocols), Ivan Provorov: out (health protocols), Travis Konecny: out (health protocols), Claude Giroux: out (health protocols).

Sharks: Lane Pederson: out (health protocols), Jake Middleton: day to day (upper body), Erik Karlsson: day to day (upper body), Mario Ferraro: out (health protocols), Logan Couture: out (health and safety protocols).