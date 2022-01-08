 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on January 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. San Jose Sharks

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Philadelphia and San Francisco, you can stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $84.99---
NBC Sports Philadelphia----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

San Jose Sharks vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Philadelphia takes on San Jose on 4-game losing streak

San Jose Sharks (18-16-1, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (13-15-6, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia aims to end its four-game losing streak when the Flyers take on San Jose.

The Flyers are 6-7-2 on their home ice. Philadelphia averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Travis Konecny leads the team serving 34 total minutes.

The Sharks are 9-9-0 on the road. San Jose ranks 17th in the Western Conference with 29.3 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

In their last matchup on Dec. 30, San Jose won 3-2. Tomas Hertl recorded a team-high 2 points for the Sharks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers with 14 goals and has 25 points. Claude Giroux has 8 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Timo Meier has 36 total points while scoring 14 goals and totaling 22 assists for the Sharks. Hertl has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, four penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Gerald Mayhew: day to day (upper body), Jackson Cates: out (health protocols), Nick Seeler: out (health protocols), Travis Sanheim: out (health protocols), Ivan Provorov: out (health protocols), Travis Konecny: out (health protocols), Claude Giroux: out (health protocols).

Sharks: Lane Pederson: out (health protocols), Jake Middleton: day to day (upper body), Erik Karlsson: day to day (upper body), Mario Ferraro: out (health protocols), Logan Couture: out (health and safety protocols).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.