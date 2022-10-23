How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on October 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Flyers face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. San Jose Sharks

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. While in San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Philadelphia and San Francisco, you can stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV STREAM.

San Jose Sharks vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Flyers and Sharks take the ice in non-conference matchup

San Jose Sharks (1-6-0, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (4-1-0, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -142, Sharks +119; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers and the San Jose Sharks square off in a non-conference matchup.

Philadelphia had a 25-46-11 record overall and a 14-21-6 record in home games last season. The Flyers committed 302 total penalties last season, averaging 3.7 per game and serving 9.0 penalty minutes per game.

San Jose had a 32-37-13 record overall and a 14-19-8 record on the road last season. The Sharks scored 41 power-play goals last season on 216 total chances (2.6 chances per game).

INJURIES: Flyers: Rasmus Ristolainen: out (lower-body), Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: day to day (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), Patrick Brown: out (back), Sean Couturier: out (back), Owen Tippett: out (upper body).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles).