How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on February 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. St. Louis Blues

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Flyers games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Philadelphia and St. Louis, you can stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. St. Louis Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

St. Louis Blues vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Flyers take on the Blues on 5-game losing streak

St. Louis Blues (29-14-6, third in the Central) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (15-25-10, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers +173, Blues -212; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia aims to stop its five-game skid when the Flyers play St. Louis.

The Flyers are 8-12-5 at home. Philadelphia averages 8.7 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Zack MacEwen leads the team serving 56 total minutes.

The Blues are 11-8-4 on the road. St. Louis is third in the Western Conference with 31.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.5 goals.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers with 17 goals and has 37 points. Scott Laughton has 8 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Robert Thomas leads the Blues with 32 total assists and has 39 points. Brayden Schenn has 11 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 2-6-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .881 save percentage.

Blues: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.3 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Carter Hart: day to day (eye).

Blues: Marco Scandella: out (lower-body), Vladimir Tarasenko: day to day (undisclosed).