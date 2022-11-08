 Skip to Content
How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on November 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. St. Louis Blues

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. While in St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Philadelphia and St. Louis, you can stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. St. Louis Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Midwest≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports Philadelphia----

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

St. Louis Blues vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: St. Louis takes losing streak into game against Philadelphia

St. Louis Blues (3-7-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (6-3-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Blues -129, Flyers +108; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues are looking to break a seven-game losing streak with a victory against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Philadelphia went 25-46-11 overall and 14-21-6 at home last season. The Flyers averaged 2.9 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 12.6% (30 total power-play goals).

St. Louis is 3-7-0 overall and 2-3-0 on the road. The Blues have conceded 38 goals while scoring 22 for a -16 scoring differential.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Flyers won 5-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Hayes has two goals and nine assists for the Flyers. Joel Farabee has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Brayden Schenn has three goals and seven assists for the Blues. Vladimir Tarasenko has scored four goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-3-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 5.2 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Blues: 3-7-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: out (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), James van Riemsdyk: out (finger), Patrick Brown: out (back), Sean Couturier: out (back).

Blues: Marco Scandella: out (hip), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).

