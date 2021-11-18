How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on November 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Flyers games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Philadelphia and Tampa, you can stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Flyers host the Lightning following overtime win

By The Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning (8-3-3, third in the Atlantic) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (8-4-2, third in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers +109, Lightning -129; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the Tampa Bay Lightning after the Flyers took down Calgary 2-1 in overtime.

The Flyers are 3-2-1 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Eastern Conference. Nate Thompson leads the team serving 29 total minutes.

The Lightning are 7-3-2 in conference matchups. Tampa Bay has scored 43 goals and ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game. Steven Stamkos leads the team with eight.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers with a plus-nine in 14 games this season. Sean Couturier has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Stamkos has 16 total points while scoring eight goals and totaling eight assists for the Lightning. Alex Killorn has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-3-1, averaging two goals, 3.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

Lightning: 6-1-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 5.3 penalties and 14.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (upper body).