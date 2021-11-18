 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on November 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Flyers games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Philadelphia and Tampa, you can stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
NBC Sports Philadelphia----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Flyers host the Lightning following overtime win

By The Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning (8-3-3, third in the Atlantic) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (8-4-2, third in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers +109, Lightning -129; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the Tampa Bay Lightning after the Flyers took down Calgary 2-1 in overtime.

The Flyers are 3-2-1 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Eastern Conference. Nate Thompson leads the team serving 29 total minutes.

The Lightning are 7-3-2 in conference matchups. Tampa Bay has scored 43 goals and ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game. Steven Stamkos leads the team with eight.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers with a plus-nine in 14 games this season. Sean Couturier has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Stamkos has 16 total points while scoring eight goals and totaling eight assists for the Lightning. Alex Killorn has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-3-1, averaging two goals, 3.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

Lightning: 6-1-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 5.3 penalties and 14.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (upper body).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.