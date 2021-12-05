How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on December 5, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Flyers games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Philadelphia and Tampa, you can stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Philadelphia hosts Tampa Bay on 3-game home skid

By The Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning (14-5-4, third in the Atlantic) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (8-9-4, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts Tampa Bay looking to stop its three-game home slide.

The Flyers are 3-7-3 in conference play. Philadelphia averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Nate Thompson leads the team serving 29 total minutes.

The Lightning are 10-4-2 in conference play. Tampa Bay ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.4 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.3 assists.

In their last meeting on Nov. 23, Tampa Bay won 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude Giroux has 18 total points for the Flyers, seven goals and 11 assists. Ivan Provorov has four assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with a plus-five in 23 games this season. Steven Stamkos has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 2-6-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Ryan Ellis: out (lower-body), Joel Farabee: out (shoulder), Derick Brassard: day to day (lower body).

Lightning: Brayden Point: out (upper body), Mathieu Joseph: day to day (undisclosed).