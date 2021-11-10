 Skip to Content
How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on November 10, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Philadelphia Flyers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Philadelphia takes on conference foe Toronto

By The Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs (7-5-1, second in the Atlantic) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (6-2-2, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers +103, Maple Leafs -124; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Toronto square off in Eastern Conference action.

Philadelphia finished 25-23-8 overall a season ago while going 12-12-4 at home. The Flyers recorded 282 assists on 160 total goals last season.

Toronto went 35-14-7 overall with a 17-7-4 record on the road a season ago. The Maple Leafs were called for 165 penalties last season averaging 3.0 penalties and 7.0 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Flyers: Ryan Ellis: out (lower-body).

Maple Leafs: None listed.

