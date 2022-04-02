How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on April 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Philadelphia, you can stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Toronto visits Philadelphia after Nylander's 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (43-19-5, second in the Atlantic) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (21-35-11, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits the Philadelphia Flyers after William Nylander scored two goals in the Maple Leafs’ 7-3 victory against the Jets.

The Flyers are 7-23-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 30.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Maple Leafs are 24-10-2 in conference games. Toronto leads the league with 11 shorthanded goals, led by Ilya Mikheyev with four.

In their last matchup on Nov. 10, Toronto won 3-0. Nylander recorded a team-high 2 points for the Maple Leafs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers with 50 points, scoring 23 goals and adding 27 assists. Joel Farabee has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Michael Bunting leads the Maple Leafs with a plus-21 in 67 games this season. Auston Matthews has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.3 assists, four penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Maple Leafs: Ilya Lyubushkin: day to day (head), Petr Mrazek: out (groin), Ondrej Kase: out (concussion).