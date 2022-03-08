 Skip to Content
How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on March 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Vegas Golden Knights

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Philadelphia and Las Vegas, you can stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Vegas Golden Knights, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Philadelphia hosts Vegas after Atkinson's 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (32-21-4, third in the Pacific) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (17-28-10, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit Philadelphia after Cam Atkinson scored two goals in the Flyers’ 4-3 victory over the Blackhawks.

The Flyers have gone 10-15-5 in home games. Philadelphia is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 30.6 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

The Golden Knights are 16-8-1 on the road. Vegas averages only 3.3 penalties per game, the least in the Western Conference. Nicolas Hague leads the team averaging 0.4.

In their last meeting on Dec. 10, Philadelphia won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atkinson has 42 total points for the Flyers, 20 goals and 22 assists. Scott Laughton has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 24 goals and has 42 points. Jack Eichel has 6 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 2-6-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Golden Knights: Max Pacioretty: out (undisclosed), Brayden McNabb: day to day (undisclosed), Dylan Coghlan: day to day (illness).

