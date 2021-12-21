How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on December 21, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals

In Philadelphia, Washington, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of D.C. and Philadelphia, you can also stream Caps vs. Flyers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Flyers host the Capitals following overtime win

Washington Capitals (18-6-7, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (12-12-5, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers +130, Capitals -155

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit Philadelphia after the Flyers defeated Ottawa 4-3 in overtime.

The Flyers are 3-4-1 against opponents in the Metropolitan. Philadelphia averages 8.8 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. Zack MacEwen leads the team serving 27 total minutes.

The Capitals are 6-2-0 against Metropolitan opponents. Washington ranks fifth in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Alex Ovechkin with 22.

In their last matchup on Nov. 6, Philadelphia won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers with 12 goals, adding eight assists and collecting 20 points. Claude Giroux has 8 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Nick Jensen leads the Capitals with a plus-20 in 31 games this season. Ovechkin has four goals over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Capitals: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Derick Brassard: day to day (undisclosed), Max Willman: out (covid-19), Carter Hart: day to day (illness).

Capitals: T.J. Oshie: out (covid-19), Evgeny Kuznetsov: day to day (health protocols).