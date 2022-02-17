 Skip to Content
How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on February 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Philadelphia and Washington, you can stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Washington≥ $89.99---
NBC Sports Philadelphia----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 35 Top Cable Channels

Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Ovechkin and the Capitals visit the Flyers

Washington Capitals (27-15-9, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (15-24-9, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alex Ovechkin leads Washington into a matchup against Philadelphia. He currently ranks fourth in the NHL with 62 points, scoring 31 goals and recording 31 assists.

The Flyers are 5-18-6 in conference matchups. Philadelphia averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Zack MacEwen leads the team serving 51 total minutes.

The Capitals are 8-3-1 against the rest of their division. Washington averages only 3.2 penalties per game, the fewest in the NHL. Alexander Alexeyev leads the team averaging 0.5.

In their last meeting on Nov. 6, Philadelphia won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers with 17 goals, adding 20 assists and totaling 37 points. Scott Laughton has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 62 points, scoring 31 goals and adding 31 assists. Nicklas Backstrom has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 2-6-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

Capitals: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 4.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Wade Allison: out (knee), Gerald Mayhew: day to day (eye), Patrick Brown: out (knee).

Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (health protocols), Justin Schultz: day to day (upper body).

