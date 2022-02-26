 Skip to Content
How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Live Online on February 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Washington≥ $89.99---
NBC Sports Philadelphia----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 35 Top Cable Channels

Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview: Philadelphia takes on Washington, aims to end 6-game skid

Washington Capitals (28-16-9, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (15-26-10, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia looks to stop its six-game skid with a victory over Washington.

The Flyers are 3-10-4 against Metropolitan opponents. Philadelphia averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Zack MacEwen leads the team serving 56 total minutes.

The Capitals are 9-4-1 against opponents in the Metropolitan. Washington is seventh in the Eastern Conference recording 8.4 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.2 assists.

In their last matchup on Feb. 17, Washington won 5-3. Garnet Hathaway recorded a team-high 3 points for the Capitals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers with 17 goals, adding 20 assists and recording 37 points. Scott Laughton has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Alex Ovechkin has 63 total points while scoring 32 goals and totaling 31 assists for the Capitals. John Carlson has 8 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 2-6-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

Capitals: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Capitals: Justin Schultz: day to day (upper body).

