How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online Without Cable on August 26, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-7, 4.59 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) Phillies: Zach Eflin (4-7, 4.17 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -157, Diamondbacks +136; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Arizona will play on Thursday.

The Phillies are 36-27 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia has slugged .401 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a mark of .564.

The Diamondbacks have gone 16-49 away from home. Arizona is hitting a collective .236 this season, led by Josh Rojas with an average of .279.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 6-2. Madison Bumgarner recorded his seventh victory and Nick Ahmed went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Arizona. Zack Wheeler registered his eighth loss for Philadelphia.