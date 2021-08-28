MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online Without Cable on August 28, 2021: Streaming

On Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Humberto Mejia (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Phillies: Kyle Gibson (9-5, 2.88 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -214, Diamondbacks +180; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Arizona will play on Saturday.

The Phillies are 37-28 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia’s lineup has 152 home runs this season, Rhys Hoskins leads them with 27 homers.

The Diamondbacks have gone 17-50 away from home. Arizona has slugged .384 this season. Josh Rojas leads the team with a .452 slugging percentage, including 42 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Phillies won the last meeting 7-6. Enyel De Los Santos notched his first victory and Bryce Harper went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Philadelphia. Taylor Clarke took his first loss for Arizona.