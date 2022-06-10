How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on June 10, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

On Friday, June 10, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and WCAU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona). In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on WCAU.



Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.



Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies start 3-game series against the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (28-31, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (28-29, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (4-1, 2.40 ERA, .96 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (3-2, 4.40 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -135, Diamondbacks +114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday to start a three-game series.

Philadelphia is 28-29 overall and 15-15 in home games. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .249, the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play.

Arizona is 28-31 overall and 14-15 on the road. The Diamondbacks have a 15-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has 19 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs while hitting .308 for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 12-for-39 with three doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte ranks seventh on the Diamondbacks with a .272 batting average, and has 21 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 19 walks and 20 RBI. Josh Rojas is 9-for-34 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .248 batting average, 2.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .212 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jean Segura: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Christian Walker: day-to-day (head), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luke Weaver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)