MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on June 11, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports Philadelphia----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies host the Diamondbacks on 5-game home win streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (28-32, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (29-29, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (2-5, 3.64 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (4-3, 3.14 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -235, Diamondbacks +193; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep their five-game home win streak alive when they face the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Philadelphia has a 16-15 record at home and a 29-29 record overall. The Phillies have a 20-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Arizona has a 14-16 record on the road and a 28-32 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 17-9 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 16 home runs while slugging .488. Bryce Harper is 12-for-35 with five home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has nine doubles, 15 home runs and 28 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 11-for-34 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .268 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .211 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jean Segura: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luke Weaver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

