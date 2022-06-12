How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on June 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona). In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies host the Diamondbacks, try to continue home win streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (28-33, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (30-29, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson (1-0, 2.04 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (4-3, 4.42 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -226, Diamondbacks +190; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies, on a six-game home winning streak, host the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Philadelphia has a 17-15 record in home games and a 30-29 record overall. The Phillies have the second-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .427.

Arizona has a 28-33 record overall and a 14-17 record in road games. The Diamondbacks have a 14-5 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has 19 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 12-for-39 with three doubles, five home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 15 home runs while slugging .457. Ketel Marte is 10-for-33 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 9-1, .280 batting average, 2.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .194 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jean Segura: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luke Weaver: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)