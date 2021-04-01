Opening Day 2021 TV Guide: How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves on April 1, 2021 Live Online
On Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, and NBC WCAU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves
- When: Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports South and NBC WCAU
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports South – this is your only option to stream Braves games all year long.
In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on WCAU, the local NBC affiliate, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. They also carry NBC Sports Philadelphia, which will air most Phillies games this season. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
Live TV Streaming Option
Phillies/Braves Series Preview
Projected Lineup
Philadelphia Phillies
Andrew McCutchen, LF
J.T. Realmuto, C
Bryce Harper, RF
Rhys Hoskins, 1B
Alec Bohm, 3B
Didi Gregorius, SS
Jean Segura, 2B
Roman Quinn, CF
Aaron Nola, P
Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr., RF
Ozzie Albies, 2B
Freddie Freeman,1B
Marcell Ozuna, LF
Travis d’Arnaud, C
Dansby Swanson, SS
Austin Riley, 3B
Cristian Pache, CF
Max Fried, LHP