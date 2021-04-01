 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

Opening Day 2021 TV Guide: How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves on April 1, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, and NBC WCAU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV.  Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports South – this is your only option to stream Braves games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on WCAU, the local NBC affiliate, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. They also carry NBC Sports Philadelphia, which will air most Phillies games this season. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports South≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports South≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels

Phillies/Braves Series Preview

Projected Lineup

Philadelphia Phillies

Andrew McCutchen, LF
J.T. Realmuto, C
Bryce Harper, RF
Rhys Hoskins, 1B
Alec Bohm, 3B
Didi Gregorius, SS
Jean Segura, 2B
Roman Quinn, CF
Aaron Nola, P

Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr., RF
Ozzie Albies, 2B
Freddie Freeman,1B
Marcell Ozuna, LF
Travis d’Arnaud, C
Dansby Swanson, SS
Austin Riley, 3B
Cristian Pache, CF
Max Fried, LHP

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy