How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on June 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (2-3, 5.98 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Phillies: Aaron Nola (4-4, 3.84 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -158, Braves +137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Atlanta will square off on Tuesday.

The Phillies are 15-16 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia is averaging 4.1 RBI per game this season. Rhys Hoskins leads the team with 35 total runs batted in.

The Braves are 13-14 against NL East Division teams. Atlanta has hit 86 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with 17 homers.

The Braves won the last meeting 6-1. Huascar Ynoa earned his fourth victory and Freddie Freeman went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Atlanta. Aaron Nola registered his second loss for Philadelphia.