How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream on June 9, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Tucker Davidson (0-0, 2.31 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-5, 4.10 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -130, Braves +113; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves travel to play the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

The Phillies are 15-17 against opponents from the NL East. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .309, led by J.T. Realmuto with a mark of .400.

The Braves are 14-14 against opponents from the NL East. Atlanta has hit an MLB-leading 89 home runs this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with 18 homers.

The Braves won the last meeting 9-5. Sean Newcomb secured his second victory and Ronald Acuna Jr. went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI for Atlanta. Connor Brogdon took his second loss for Philadelphia.