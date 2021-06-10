How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Streaming on June 10, 2021: TV Options

On Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (4-3, 3.64 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (4-3, 2.51 ERA, .92 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -137, Braves +118; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Atlanta will face off on Thursday.

The Phillies are 16-17 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia has a team on-base percentage of .308, led by J.T. Realmuto with a mark of .396.

The Braves are 14-15 against opponents from the NL East. Atlanta has slugged .431, good for first in the majors. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with a .612 slugging percentage, including 29 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Phillies won the last meeting 2-1. Ranger Suarez earned his second victory and Luke Williams went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Philadelphia. Will Smith registered his fifth loss for Atlanta.