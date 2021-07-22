MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online Without Cable on July 22, 2021: Live Stream

On Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (8-3, 4.11 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) Phillies: Matt Moore (0-1, 5.25 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies +122, Braves -140; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Ozzie Albies and the Braves will take on the Phillies Thursday.

The Phillies are 27-17 on their home turf. Philadelphia’s lineup has 108 home runs this season, Rhys Hoskins leads the club with 21 homers.

The Braves have gone 20-23 away from home. Atlanta has slugged .424 this season. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a .511 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Phillies won the last meeting 4-3. Jose Alvarado recorded his fifth victory and Jean Segura went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI for Philadelphia. Chris Martin took his second loss for Atlanta.