How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online Without Cable on July 23, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 23, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (7-5, 4.41 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (7-5, 2.44 ERA, .98 WHIP, 152 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -145, Braves +127; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Ozzie Albies and the Braves will take on the Phillies Friday.

The Phillies are 27-18 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .314 this season, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .371.

The Braves are 21-23 on the road. Atlanta has a collective on-base percentage of .315, led by Freddie Freeman with a mark of .375.

The Braves won the last meeting 7-2. Charlie Morton earned his ninth victory and Dansby Swanson went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for Atlanta. Matt Moore took his second loss for Philadelphia.