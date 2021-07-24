 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online Without Cable on July 24, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (7-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Phillies: Vince Velasquez (3-4, 5.00 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -116, Braves +100; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves travel to face the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

The Phillies are 28-18 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia has slugged .398 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a .515 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Braves are 21-24 on the road. Atlanta has slugged .423 this season. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a mark of .514.

The Phillies won the last meeting 5-1. Zack Wheeler recorded his eighth victory and Harper went 2-for-3 with a double for Philadelphia. Max Fried registered his sixth loss for Atlanta.

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 31 Top Cable Channels

