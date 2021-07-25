How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online Without Cable on July 25, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Touki Toussaint (1-0, 1.35 ERA, .75 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Phillies: Aaron Nola (6-6, 4.64 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 131 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -177, Braves +151; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves head to play the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

The Phillies are 28-19 on their home turf. Philadelphia has slugged .397 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a mark of .516.

The Braves are 22-24 on the road. Atlanta is slugging .428 as a unit. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a slugging percentage of .522.

The Braves won the last meeting 15-3. Josh Tomlin notched his fourth victory and Joc Pederson went 4-for-6 with a home run and four RBI for Atlanta. Vince Velasquez registered his fifth loss for Philadelphia.