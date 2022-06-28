How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on June 28, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies play the Braves after Castellanos' 4-hit game

Atlanta Braves (42-32, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (39-35, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (4-3, 4.84 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (6-4, 2.77 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -121, Braves +102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the Atlanta Braves after Nicholas Castellanos had four hits against the Padres on Sunday.

Philadelphia has gone 19-17 in home games and 39-35 overall. Phillies hitters have a collective .316 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Atlanta has an 18-15 record on the road and a 42-32 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .438 slugging percentage to lead MLB.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos has 17 doubles, seven home runs and 37 RBI for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 10-for-39 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has 14 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs while hitting .301 for the Braves. Matt Olson is 9-for-35 with five doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .208 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by three runs

Braves: 5-5, .238 batting average, 3.90 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Phillies: Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Connor Brogdon: 10-Day IL (covid), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (foot), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)