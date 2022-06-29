MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on June 29, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies meet in game 2 of series

Atlanta Braves (43-32, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (39-36, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (8-4, 3.18 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (6-4, 4.23 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -139, Phillies +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has gone 19-18 at home and 39-36 overall. The Phillies have gone 22-11 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Atlanta has a 19-15 record in road games and a 43-32 record overall. The Braves are second in MLB play with 113 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Braves lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins has 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 37 RBI while hitting .246 for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 11-for-40 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley ranks second on the Braves with 35 extra base hits (16 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs). Dansby Swanson is 15-for-43 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .206 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Braves: 6-4, .251 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Connor Brogdon: 10-Day IL (covid), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Kenley Jansen: 15-Day IL (heart), Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (foot), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)