How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on June 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Braves try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Phillies

Atlanta Braves (44-32, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (39-37, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (6-4, 4.60 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (4-5, 2.98 ERA, .89 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -152, Braves +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they visit the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has a 19-19 record at home and a 39-37 record overall. The Phillies have a 29-16 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Atlanta has gone 20-15 in road games and 44-32 overall. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.76 ERA, which ranks ninth in the majors.

The matchup Thursday is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Braves hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins has 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .250 for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 12-for-39 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has a .291 batting average to rank third on the Braves, and has 14 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs. Matt Olson is 13-for-37 with four home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .201 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Braves: 7-3, .249 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Connor Brogdon: 10-Day IL (covid), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Kenley Jansen: 15-Day IL (heart), Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (foot), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)