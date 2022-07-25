How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on July 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 25, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies host the Braves on home losing streak

Atlanta Braves (58-39, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (49-46, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (10-3, 2.64 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 109 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (7-5, 4.07 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -170, Phillies +146; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to stop their three-game home skid with a victory against the Atlanta Braves.

Philadelphia has a 49-46 record overall and a 24-24 record at home. Phillies hitters have a collective .414 slugging percentage to rank third in the NL.

Atlanta has a 58-39 record overall and a 25-18 record in road games. The Braves are 45-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Monday’s game is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Braves have a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 30 home runs while slugging .499. Bryson Stott is 9-for-31 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta with 28 home runs while slugging .582. Matt Olson is 10-for-39 with five home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .227 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Braves: 6-4, .227 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (covid-19), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Robinson Cano: day-to-day (head), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)