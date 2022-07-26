How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on July 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves meet in game 2 of series

Atlanta Braves (58-40, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (50-46, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (4-3, 3.27 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (6-7, 3.13 ERA, .90 WHIP, 137 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -120, Phillies +102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the Atlanta Braves, leading the series 1-0.

Philadelphia is 50-46 overall and 25-24 at home. The Phillies have a 31-13 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Atlanta is 25-19 in road games and 58-40 overall. The Braves have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .248.

The teams meet Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 30 home runs while slugging .493. Bryson Stott is 9-for-31 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley leads the Braves with 28 home runs while slugging .586. Matt Olson is 10-for-39 with two doubles, five home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .230 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Braves: 6-4, .234 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (covid-19), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Robinson Cano: day-to-day (head), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)