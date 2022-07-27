MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on July 27, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies take on the Braves with series tied 1-1

Atlanta Braves (59-40, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (50-47, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (5-4, 4.20 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 121 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (5-4, 4.69 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -152, Phillies +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Philadelphia is 50-47 overall and 25-25 in home games. The Phillies are sixth in the majors with 126 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Atlanta is 26-19 on the road and 59-40 overall. Braves hitters are batting a collective .248, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the 10th meeting between these teams this season. The Braves are ahead 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 43 extra base hits (12 doubles and 31 home runs). Bryson Stott is 9-for-32 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley has 27 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 64 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 10-for-39 with two doubles, five home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .221 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Braves: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (covid-19), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)