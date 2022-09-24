How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on September 24, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Braves look to end slide in matchup with the Phillies

Atlanta Braves (93-58, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (83-67, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (19-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 165 strikeouts); Phillies: Bailey Falter (5-3, 3.68 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -138, Phillies +116; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves come into the matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies as losers of three in a row.

Philadelphia has an 83-67 record overall and a 47-32 record in home games. The Phillies have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .425.

Atlanta has a 41-32 record in road games and a 93-58 record overall. The Braves have gone 39-23 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Saturday’s game is the 18th meeting between these teams this season. The Braves are ahead 9-8 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Realmuto has 24 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs and 81 RBI for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 7-for-39 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Riley has 38 doubles, two triples and 37 home runs while hitting .282 for the Braves. Dansby Swanson is 8-for-39 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .250 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by two runs

Braves: 6-4, .248 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nicholas Castellanos: 10-Day IL (oblique), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (back), Spencer Strider: day-to-day (oblique), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (finger), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)