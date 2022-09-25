 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on September 25, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports South≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports South≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports Philadelphia----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies face the Braves with 2-1 series lead

Atlanta Braves (94-58, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (83-68, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (9-6, 4.09 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 196 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (10-7, 4.71 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -127, Phillies +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies face the Atlanta Braves with a 2-1 series lead.

Philadelphia is 47-33 at home and 83-68 overall. The Phillies have a 46-19 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Atlanta is 94-58 overall and 42-32 in road games. The Braves have the fifth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.46.

The matchup Sunday is the 19th time these teams match up this season. The Braves hold a 10-8 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm ranks sixth on the Phillies with a .288 batting average, and has 22 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 29 walks and 68 RBI. J.T. Realmuto is 12-for-39 with five home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has 31 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 89 RBI for the Braves. William Contreras is 13-for-36 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by six runs

Braves: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nicholas Castellanos: 10-Day IL (oblique), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (back), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (finger), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (elbow), Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

