Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Streaming: How to Watch NLDS Game 3 Live Online on October 14, 2022: TV Channels & Viewing Options

On Friday, October 14, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on FS1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves

When: Friday, October 14, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In Philadelphia, Atlanta, and nationally the game will be streaming on FS1, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

However, during the MLB Playoffs, if you authenticate with your TV Everywhere credentials, you can watch playoffs games in the MLB App.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves game won’t be available since it is on FS1.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies and Braves tied 1-1 heading into NLDS Game 3

Atlanta Braves (101-61, first in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season)

Philadelphia; Friday, 4:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: TBD; Phillies: Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA, .96 WHIP, 235 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -121, Braves +101; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves play in Game 3 of the NLDS. The series is tied 1-1.

Philadelphia is 47-34 at home and 87-75 overall. The Phillies have hit 205 total home runs to rank sixth in the majors.

Atlanta has a 101-61 record overall and a 46-35 record on the road. The Braves are 79-13 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the 22nd time these teams match up this season. The Braves have a 12-9 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Realmuto has 26 doubles, five triples, 22 home runs and 84 RBI while hitting .274 for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 9-for-33 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has 32 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 96 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 14-for-36 with a double and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .215 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by one run

Braves: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (finger), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (elbow), Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)