How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Baltimore Orioles Spring Training Game Live For Free Online

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, March 1, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Baltimore Orioles in a Spring Training matchup. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Baltimore Orioles

In the Philadelphia area, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. With this service you can stream Phillies games all season long.

If you are a Orioles fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on MASN all season long, you will need a subscription to available with a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Philadelphia+----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia+ + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia+ + 26 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia+ + 31 Top Cable Channels

2021 Phillies Season Preview

