How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Baltimore Orioles Spring Training Game Live For Free Online
On Monday, March 1, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Baltimore Orioles in a Spring Training matchup. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Baltimore Orioles
- When: Monday, March 1, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia+
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In the Philadelphia area, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. With this service you can stream Phillies games all season long.
If you are a Orioles fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.
If you want to stream games on MASN all season long, you will need a subscription to available with a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
